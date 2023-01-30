A suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar killed at least 32 people on Monday, the latest attack targeting police in this northwestern city where Islamist militants remain active.

Hospital officials said at least 147 people were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.

Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif called the blast a suicide attack.

There were at least 260 people in the mosque, police official Sikandar Khan added.

Ten months ago, a suicide bomber struck inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 194 people

