Sudan’s anti-military movement, which has been protesting since a coup in October last year, blames the country’s rulers for an outbreak of violence in Blue Nile State.

More than 30 people have been killed and 100 injured, the UN and Sudanese officials say, in bloodshed that started last week.

The clashes are between the Hausa and Fung tribes in the southeastern state that borders Ethiopia.

There have been sporadic outbreaks of violence in several parts of Sudan despite a nationwide peace deal signed with some rebel groups in 2020. Protesters have accused the military of stoking internal conflict and failing to protect civilians.

Ahmed was among the demonstrators in the capital Khartoum and said there had been a lot of “excessive and extreme violence”, but that “the revolution continues”.

Military leaders have said the October takeover was necessary to preserve Sudan’s stability amid political infighting.

They say they are working to build on the 2020 peace deal. Authorities on Sunday said they would reinforce security in Blue Nile State and investigate the clashes. A curfew has been declared in two towns.