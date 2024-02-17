Sudanese lions relocated to the Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eleven lions that were rescued from the war-torn Sudan in January have found a new home at the Lionsrock big cats sanctuary in Bethlehem in the Free State.

VIDEO|SABC News, Makgala Masiteng visited the sanctuary:

The lions were among the 47 wild animals that the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws rescued from two national parks in Khartoum in November last year.

This morning, Four Paws released the lions into their new home.

VIDEO|Eleven lions rescued from Sudan resettled in SA lion sanctuary: