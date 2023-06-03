Sudan’s warring parties fought in the capital on Friday after the collapse of talks to maintain a ceasefire and ease a humanitarian crisis.

Residents of Khartoum and Omdurman across the Nile said the army had resumed air strikes and was using more artillery. But said there was no sign the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was retreating from streets and homes it had occupied, they said.

“We are suffering so much from this war. Since this morning there have been sounds of violence. We’re living in terror. It is a real nightmare,” said Shehab al-Din Abdalrahman, 31, in a southern district of Khartoum.

Seven weeks of warfare between the army and RSF have smashed up parts of central Khartoum, threatened to destabilise the wider region, displaced 1.2 million people inside Sudan and sent 400 000 others into neighbouring states.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned attacks on civilians and called on the factions to cease hostilities and ensure humanitarian access throughout the country, according to a statement.

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended truce talks after a ceasefire they had mediated fell apart, accusing both sides of occupying homes, businesses and hospitals, carrying out air strikes, other attacks and making prohibited military movements.

Washington imposed sanctions on businesses belonging to the army and RSF and threatened more action “if the parties continue to destroy their country”, a senior US official said.

The army said on Friday it was “surprised” by the US and Saudi decision to suspend the negotiations after it had made proposals for implementing the agreement, blaming the RSF for breaching the truce. The RSF on Friday blamed the army for the talks’ collapse, accusing it of repeated violations.

Sudan’s ambassador to Washington, Mohamed Abdallah Idris, said the government and army remained committed to the truce and any penalties should be “imposed on the party that did not abide by what it signed” – a reference to the RSF.