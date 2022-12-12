Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa, who is reported to have been the person who paid for the Phala Phala game in foreign currency, has confirmed that all supporting documents including the declaration of the foreign currency, have been handed over to authorities.

This comes ahead of parliament deliberating on the Phala Phala matter.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor says President Cyril Ramaphosa has the right to take the Phala Phala report by the expert panel on review in the courts.

“It is really a matter that President Ramaphosa has to deal with since he is the person that is the subject of the report. He acted in terms of the law and the constitution by following the steps by taking the report on review. It is his right to do so. Whether we agree or disagree a person has that right and I will indicate my reaction to parliament by voting.”

