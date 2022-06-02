Fossils unearthed in China of a forerunner of the modern Giraffe, are offering insight into the early evolution of this mammal’s trademark long neck. Studies found that not only is it driven by the benefit of reaching high foliage, but also by head-bashing competition between males for mates.

Researchers described skeletal remains including a thick skull and strong neck bones of an early member of the Giraffe family called Discokery x xiezhi, roughly the size of a large bighorn sheep that lived about 17 million years ago in the Xinjiang region in North Western China.

Discokery x, means ‘disc-horn’, while xiezhi, refers to a single-horned beast in Chinese legend.

According to the researchers, Discokery x’s solidly built skull and strong cervical vertebrae were well adapted to high-speed head-to-head impact, like that seen in competition among males of some mammal species for female mates.

Discokery x boasted the most complex joints between the head and neck as well as between the individual neck bones of any mammal. The skull was topped by a single large disc-shaped and helmet-like ossicone, the name for the horn-like knobs atop Giraffe’s heads.

Paleontologist, Shi-Qi Wang, at The Chinese Academy of Sciences who is the lead author of the study published in the journal Science says Ossicones, which are like horns and antlers, usually serve as weapons for males fighting for mates.

Another hypothesis for Giraffe neck evolution, one supported by Discokery x’s anatomy – is that elongation was driven by behaviour displayed in competition for mates like the “necking” seen in giraffes today in which males violently strike each other with their necks. Longer-necked males often win these duels.

“If a male giraffe has a shorter neck, then the female may refuse the mating request of the male,” Wang adds.

Paleontologist and study co-author, Jin Meng, of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, says Discokery x has extreme morphologies of the head and neck adapted for head-butting behaviour.

“The traditional hypothesis for driving the elongation of the giraffe neck is eating – reaching up to get tree leaves. This new finding shows that, in the giraffe family, members do different things in their early evolution. The new species represents an extreme example in which the neck is not elongated but becomes very thick to absorb the power and impact from powerful head-butting,” Meng adds.

Neck elongation independently evolved among several animal groups dating back hundreds of millions of years, also including marine reptiles such as Elasmosaurus and Tanystropheus. This is true for various sauropod dinosaurs including Patagotitan and Mamenchisaurus and even swans and geese living today.

According to the researchers, Discokery x may offer a peek at the early stages of Giraffe neck elongation that unfolded over millions of years, though this species took a different evolutionary route specialized for head-butting.

Discokeryx is not considered a direct ancestor of today’s Giraffe, but rather a side branch of the Giraffe family.

The modern Giraffe, found in sub-Saharan Africa, is the world’s tallest living land animal, with males reaching up to 5.5m and females up to 4.3m in length. A Giraffe’s neck, stretching about 1.8m, is the longest of any extant animal, though it has just seven neck bones like other mammals.

Discokery x inhabited an open grassland with patches of trees and shrubs during a time known as the Miocene epoch. It lived alongside shovel-tusked Elephants, hornless Rhinos, horned Pigs, Deers with crown-like antlers, three-toed Horses and various Antelopes. Predators included Saber-toothed cats, Hyenas and a member of a mammalian group called “Dog bears” as big as a Polar bear.

“Discokeryx most likely ate grasse,” Meng says.