Study reveals alarming presence of nanoplastics in bottled water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A recent peer-reviewed study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has uncovered concerning findings about the prevalence of plastic fragments in bottled water.

The study reveals that a one-litre bottle of water may contain as many as 240 000 plastic fragments, which are not visible to the naked eye.

The research suggests that bottled water might contain up to 100 times more plastic particles than previously estimated. Earlier studies primarily focused on microplastics, which are pieces ranging between 1 and 5 000 micrometres. The new study broadens the scope to include nanoplastics – particles smaller than 1 micrometres.

Bottled water contains more plastic particles than previously thought

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking on the study’s findings, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) expressed its concerns about potential health complications linked to the ingestion of these plastics.

OUTA’s water and environmental consultant, Ferrial Adam, highlighted the threat of cancer due to the chemicals present in plastics.

Moreover, Adam emphasised the risks to unborn babies, as nanoplastics can easily pass through the placenta.

Adam stated, “So our oceans have islands of plastics in it, and we are not globally recycling enough. So when people say, ‘Oh, we recycle plastic,’ we are not recycling it enough. So we need to look at alternatives completely and actually phase out plastic. They’ve done that in some countries where you can’t have plastic bags, like Rwanda.”

Nanoplastics, being smaller in size, pose a more significant threat to human health compared to microplastics. Their minute size allows them to penetrate human cells, enter the bloodstream, and impact organs. The study also highlighted the challenges in detecting nanoplastics due to their size, creating a knowledge gap in understanding these particles.

Additional Reporting: Bongisipho Magcaba