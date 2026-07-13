Study finds Johannesburg vehicle emissions exceed European standards

A greenhouse gas emissions report focusing on vehicles has been released for the City of Johannesburg.

The report was compiled in partnership with the University of Johannesburg and the City of Johannesburg’s Environment, Infrastructure and Services Department.

It is the first study of its kind on the African continent, using roadside remote sensing technology at several locations across the city to measure vehicle exhaust emissions.

The study found that emissions levels in Johannesburg far exceed European standards. About 250 vehicles were tested, and the study found that emissions levels in Johannesburg are significantly higher than prescribed European standards.

City of Johannesburg Air Quality and Climate Change Director, Lebo Molefe, says the findings are concerning.

“As we launch this report, let us use the evidence presented here, not only to understand our current reality, but also to inspire collective action towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Johannesburg.”

The Johannesburg CBD and the southern parts of the city have been identified as hotspots for vehicle emissions. Researchers say this is closely linked to inequality, with communities in these areas facing greater exposure to air pollution.

“I think also the findings confirm that transport emissions are both an air quality and an equity issue, particularly for the communities in the central and southern parts of your city. We’re seeing this all over the world. Air quality is not just an environmental issue or a health issue. It is also an equity issue. Through the evidence we’ve collected across different cities around the world, what is quite interesting is to understand where these hotspots are across the city.”

According to the Clean Air Fund, about 5 300 premature deaths recorded in Johannesburg in 2019 were attributed to air pollution. Nationally, around 30 000 deaths were linked to pollution.

UK-based charity organisation, the FIA Foundation, also partnered in the study. Its Deputy Director, Sheila Watson, says the report is a step in the right direction.

“If you’re a policymaker or a regulator looking to develop policies to address the impacts of poor air quality, which contributes to hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of early deaths around the world, you need reliable data. When you don’t know what’s happening, you are limited in your ability to solve the problem. This is particularly important in places where vehicle ownership continues to rise and is viewed as more than just a mobility choice, but also a lifestyle choice. It is therefore essential that policymakers and consumers are able to make decisions based on accurate data and a clear understanding of what is really happening.”

The City of Johannesburg says the report will help guide future planning, strengthen by-law enforcement and support efforts to improve air quality and the overall quality of life for residents.