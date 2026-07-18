Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Students bear the brunt of delayed NSFAS allowances: Makaneta

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme building.
  • The National Student Financial Aid Scheme building.
  • Image Credits :
  • NSFAS
SABC News

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says that students are the ones most affected whenever the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances are delayed.

He says that while verifying applications is essential to protect public funds, it should not come at the expense of students’ education and future prospects.

Makaneta has called on NSFAS and the High Education Department to urgently conclude all outstanding funding investigations.

“For thousands of students, NSFAS funding determines whether they can remain registered and meet their daily living expenses. Delays of this magnitude are not merely administrative shortcomings. They have real consequences that threaten the ability of students to complete their studies. We acknowledge the intervention by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training in directing that outstanding cases be resolved with urgency. However, intervention after months of delays does not erase the hardship already experienced by affected students,” says Makaneta.

Video | Higher education steps in to fix NSFAS funding crisis: 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News