Students bear the brunt of delayed NSFAS allowances: Makaneta

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says that students are the ones most affected whenever the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances are delayed.

He says that while verifying applications is essential to protect public funds, it should not come at the expense of students’ education and future prospects.

WATCH | Professor Ahmed Bawa from the Johannesburg Business School discusses ongoing NSFAS challenges, funding delays and the impact on students and higher education. pic.twitter.com/xdVuVa4WnC — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 18, 2026

Makaneta has called on NSFAS and the High Education Department to urgently conclude all outstanding funding investigations.

“For thousands of students, NSFAS funding determines whether they can remain registered and meet their daily living expenses. Delays of this magnitude are not merely administrative shortcomings. They have real consequences that threaten the ability of students to complete their studies. We acknowledge the intervention by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training in directing that outstanding cases be resolved with urgency. However, intervention after months of delays does not erase the hardship already experienced by affected students,” says Makaneta.

Video | Higher education steps in to fix NSFAS funding crisis:

