Student organisations at the Capricorn TVET – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command and the South African Students Congress (SASCO) – have criticised management for obtaining an interdict against student formations.

The management sought the interdict from the High Court in Polokwane to stop students from protesting and disrupting lectures. The student formations, however, believe the interdict is aimed at derailing them from raising issues affecting students. The interdict cited about 20 students, mainly student leaders.

SASCO’s Setumo Machaka and EFF’s Masilo Meso say they have been protesting over the lack of computer labs and Wi-Fi on campus. They also say that the court interdict was served on social media and not directly to them. Machaka and Meso accuse the campus management of being hostile.

“At campus each and every time we try to engage on matters arising. Management is abusing their power by using a court interdict so that they can overpower us. When we try to engage with them they are not too friendly.” They add.

Capricorn TVET spokesperson Madire Mashabela has disputed the claims saying they have sought an interdict to protect the resources of the institution. He also adds that they have an open-door policy to engage with recognised student formations.

He says “We can assure the public, management of the Institution demonstrates openness and willingness to listen to all concerns and complaints raised through proper channels and structures of the college. Therefore the court interdict was granted just to offer the college protection against unlawful violent protesters, damage to property, disruption of academics and intimidation of staff and students.”

The student representatives say they will seek a legal opinion on the court interdict.