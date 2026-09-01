Stuart Scharnick back in court on firearm charges

Businessman Stuart James Scharnick is expected to apply for bail at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court north of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Scharnick, a close associate of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams, was arrested at the Madlanga Commission premises two weeks ago.

His arrest follows an alleged confrontation with Sowetan journalist Herman Moloi, who opened an intimidation case against him after Scharnick allegedly confronted him over filming inside the commission’s auditorium.

He faces charges of contravening the Firearms Act.

Scharnick briefly appeared in court last week, with the matter postponed to allow the state to verify some of his information.

He has remained in custody pending his bail application.-Reporting by Zine Buthelezi

VIDEO | Stuart Scharnick case postponed to 1 September