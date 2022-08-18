Struggle veteran Rita Ndzanga has died at the age of 89. She was at the forefront of the 1956 Women’s March and served as a member of parliament in 1999.

She was awarded the Order of Luthuli by President Thabo Mbeki in 2004.

Born in Mogopa village, outside Ventersdorp in the North West province in 1933, Rita Ndzanga was the third child of Isaac and Alina More.

A trade unionist of note, Ma-Ndzanga was an organiser for the South African Railways and Harbour Union.

During the 1950s, she was involved in the formation of the South African Congress of Trade Unions.

She was also banned and prohibited from attending any political gathering in 1964.

After the 1976 Soweto Uprisings, Ndzanga was detained and charged with recruiting young students for military training.

She suffered a major blow when her husband, Lawrence Ndzanga, died in detention in January 1977.

After the unbanning of the African National Congress (ANC), she was elected as the chairperson and treasurer of the Senaoane ANC branch in Soweto which was named after her husband.

Details of her funeral are yet to be communicated.