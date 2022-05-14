Relatives and friends have gathered at the Makwarela community hall outside Thohoyndou in Limpopo for the funeral of struggle veteran Professor Lillian Muofhe.

Professor Muofhe died in March at the age 69. President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded her a Special Official Provincial Funeral.

Premier Stanley Mathabatha is among the officials that are attending the funeral. Professor Muofhe’s only child, Malanga Muofhe says she is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her mother.

“To be honest I still cannot find the words and courage to say goodbye. I still cant face my life without you in this cold world, you were the best part of my life that I can’t erase. You were my safety in a place of danger pain and disappointment.”

Premier Mathabatha thanked the President for according Professor Muofhe a Special Official Provincial Funeral.

Speaking at the funeral Mathabatha described Professor Moufhe as a socialist and an accomplished academic.

“Professor Muofhe was a great leader and celebrated academic and a great inspiration for many. We are indeed gathered here to say farewell to a mother and a social activist. The President did not hesitate to accord Professor Moufhe this befitting ceremony. “