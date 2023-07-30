Communities in the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape are picking the pieces following persistent gale force winds which have rocked the Metro. At least 26 out of the Metro’s 50 wards have been affected.

The winds have also claimed one life after a wall collapsed on a woman from Potsdam while she was sleeping.

The metro estimates the cost of the damage will run into millions of rands.

One affected person is Simphiwe Rasmeni, who lost his entire house.

“I built this house from scratch, as I was about to finish now, I don’t have anything. I don’t know if anyone can help me, I really need some help,” says Rasmeni.

Health facilities

The Eastern Cape health department says the strong winds that are wreaking havoc in parts of the province have caused damage to some health facilities.

Spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase says the roofs at the Cofimvaba Hospital maternity and pediatric wards were blown away.

He says patients had to be transferred to other hospitals.

Ndamase says the Zwelitsha and NU12 clinics in Buffalo City Metro were also damaged.

“Four patients at Cofimvaba hospital, two at the maternity and two at the paediatric ward have been transferred to All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo after the roof was blown away at the two wards. Other facilities that have been affected include the Port St Johns Community Health Centre, Nompumelelo Hospital Pharmacy, Zwelitsha Clinic where parts of the roof were also blown away. There have been no reported injuries in all the incidences. Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth said the department will continue working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that services do not ground to a halt.”

Roads

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Xolile Nqatha, has called on road users to be extra vigilant on the roads as heavy rain in some parts of the province has damaged the surface and some routes are closed.

Emergency personnel are attending to fallen trees and road crashes. The heavy rains are expected to continue for the next couple of days.

Spokesperson for the transport department, Unathi Binqose, says some roads are also flooded.

“Technical teams have been dispersed to the affected areas to clear the road and the MEC for Transport for the Eastern Cape, Mr Xolile Nqatha has called on you and I, as road users, to be extra vigilant particularly when we are driving through high risk areas such as forest and mountain passes. Emergency personnel have been activated for any eventuality.”

Some houses have been flooded: