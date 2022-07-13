The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says the South African Revenue Service (SARS) claim that it has no money to spend on its workers’ increased salaries is a blatant lie.

The wage strike by workers at SARS is continuing. Employees affiliated to the Public Service Association (PSA) and Nehawu have rejected the revised offer of around 1.3% after initially demanding a 12 % increase.

The unions say SARS must present a better wage offer or face continued nationwide pickets and strike action at border posts and offices.

Nehawu Spokesperson, Lwazi Nkolonzi, says they remain resolute on their demands.

“At the moment (they are) not even willing to engage with us, they’ve not shown any sign of wanting to engage with us of bettering what they’ve put on the table. And as such, the strike will continue, and our members are going to be forging ahead with the national strike up until the employer comes and meets the demands of our members.”

SARS employees reject 1.39% wage hike:

Taxpayers affected

The industrial action has left many taxpayers visiting SARS offices frustrated and disappointed.

One frustrated taxpayer says, “Today I took a day off from work, so I don’t know when I’m going get another day off so it’s very stressful. I feel like we’re making a habit of losing money as a country like this is not productive.”

South Africa’s revenue collector says it only has R70 million for baseline increases for bargaining unit employees.

In a statement, SARS said it does not decide on its own funding and is dependent on an annual allocation made through a process managed by National Treasury.

In the report below, unionised workers at SARS embark on strike action:

-Additional reporting by Nothando Magudulela