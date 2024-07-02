Striking miners at Impala Bafokeng demand permanent employment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some employees at Impala Bafokeng have embarked on an unprotected strike at the mine’s operation in Rustenburg.

It is reported that the cause of the strike is a demand for permanent employment for some employees.

According to the regional secretary of mining union NUM, Geoffrey Moatshe, 40 percent of the workforce embarked on the strike, while the other 60 percent has been reporting for duty.

“It started last week as a group of workers, a hurtful group of workers were protesting and saying that workers who are employed by contractor companies should be employed on a permanent basis by Impala Bafokeng. We’ve always said we pride ourselves as the union by the benefit of making sure that all contractors at Impala Bafokeng are paid on almost on the same level as workers who are employed permanently by the client which is Impala Bafokeng. So, mobilizing workers around that fact can’t really be entertained.”