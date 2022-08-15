Workers at the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape have suspended their strike action. They have reached a 6.2 % salary increase agreement with the municipality. The weeklong strike negatively affected water related services to different areas.

Workers say they have had no salary increase for three consecutive years. The municipality has been experiencing financial difficulties due to financial mismanagement and maladministration.

Lonsa Lubhedu of SAMWU and Zanoxolo Jack from IMATU say the increment is a much-needed relief for workers.

“The COVID-19 risk allowance which is going to be paid to all employees as a once off payment of R20 000 which we think it will bring a relief to the worker,” says Lubhedu.

“We had to meet with troika halfway because we knew the situation of the municipality but what we wanted so much was somebody to give us a listening ear,” says Jack.

The Executive Mayor Anele Ntsangani says they will work with employees to restore services.

“We need to work together to bring stability to Amathole. We want to sincerely apologise to our communities for disruption of services they have experienced. Workers have committed to restore services starting from today,” says Ntsangani.