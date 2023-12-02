Strike action averted at Prasa after one-year wage agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Strike action has been averted at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, (Prasa), following a one-year wage agreement reached with labour unions.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) have been engaged in wage talks with the employer for the 2023/2024 financial year demanding a 15% increase.

The employer had initially offered 3%. The signed 5% increment will also see a moratorium on retrenchments for the term of the agreement.

PRASA chief negotiator, Des Le Roux says, “The fact that we were able to offer 5% does not mean that we are out of the red, it’s still a struggle – that is why we are imploring workers that while the 5% is welcome, it doesn’t mean that there’s abundant finances available. We still have to work hard to ensure that we build the organisation and bring in the revenue that we’ve always had in the past.”

Meanwhile, Satawu General- Secretary, Jack Mazibuko, says despite outstanding issues over their wage demands, they are happy to finally sign the one-year wage agreement with PRASA.

Mazibuko says they will engage in more wage negotiations early in 2024.

VIDEO | Unions welcome PRASA 5% wage increase: