The Stormers were defeated 42-17 by the Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-finals at Sandy Park in England on Saturday.

The Chiefs scored 6 tries to 3 against a travel-weary Stormers team that only arrived in England on Wednesday on three different flights.

The result ended the South African teams’ participation in Europe’s premier rugby tournament in the first season of their involvement.

The Bulls exited in the round of 16, while the Stormers and Sharks lost out in the quarters. Exeter move into the semi-finals in a tournament they won in 2020.

Earlier, the Sharks suffered a 54-20 mauling at the hands of Stade Toulousain in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup at the Stade Ernest Wallon in France.

Toulouse ran in seven tries to the two of the Sharks in what began as an evenly matched encounter but ended up in a romp.

The 5-time Champions, Toulouse will face Irish side Leinster in the semi-finals.