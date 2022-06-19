A second-half resurgence by the Stormers saw them being crowned the first United Rugby Championship (URC) winners on Saturday night in Cape Town. The Stormers came back from a 7-3 deficit in the first half, to clinch the title with an 18-13 victory over the Bulls.

The visitors put up a dominant performance in the opening half, getting to the scoreboard first as early as the third minute thanks to a try from centre Harold Voster.

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok, once again had a rocky start in slotting the ball between the posts and only managing three points in the first half with a late penalty.

Stormers comeback

The winds changed in the second half as Evan Roos scored the Stormers scored their first try of the match to level the score 10-all after a penalty in the 42nd minute.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men, as Cornal Hendriks was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Ruhan Nel. The Stormers took full advantage, crossing the whitewash for a second time in the game, as Venter dove over the line from a rolling maul, to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Smith kicked a penalty goal in the 64th minute to reduce their deficit, but Libbok slotted a clever drop goal with six minutes to play, which saw the home side take an 18-13 lead, and they managed to hold out the visitors to snatch the tournament victory.