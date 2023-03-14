A grim search for victims was underway on Monday in the Malawian city of Blantyre after Tropical Storm Freddy tore through the region for the second time in a month.

The storm left at least 99 dead in Malawi while in neighboring Mozambique the full extent of the damage and loss of life is not yet clear.

“So far we have recovered 30 bodies,” says this rescuer. “We are still looking for more victims.”

At least 60 bodies were brought to the central hospital in Blantyre, according to Doctors Without Borders.

Another 200 people were being treated in hospital for injuries.

Tropical storm Freddy leaves more than 100 dead in Malawi:

For others, the loss is starting to set in. “It was too bad in the night, but now that it is daytime, I can feel the loss,” says this man, who said his neighbors’ homes were gone with some of their family members missing.

Freddy is one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere.

It could be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It pummeled central Mozambique on Saturday…

before moving inland towards Malawi with torrential rains that caused landslides.

The total number killed by storm Freddy in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar since it first made landfall last month is now around 136.

Officials have warned flooding and destroyed crops in Mozambique could raise the risk of waterborne disease.

It’s had more than a year’s worth of rainfall in the past four weeks.

And in Malawi, UN agencies say what is already the deadliest cholera outbreak in its history could now get worse.