The breadth of the damage caused by the powerful storm Fiona that ravaged Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday has never been seen before, and it will take months to rebuild the critical infrastructure that was destroyed, Canada’s emergency preparedness says Minister Bill Blair.

Hurricane Fiona is continuing to make its way through Atlantic Canada with strong winds and heavy rain being felt across the region. As we wait for it to pass through, stay inside, follow the advice from your local authorities, and stay safe. https://t.co/4ib0Is0Hxl — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) September 24, 2022

Post-tropical cyclone, Fiona, ravage Canada’s Atlantic Coast

Our message to all of our partners, and to Canadians who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona, is clear: Whatever you need, we will be there for you. To those still in the storm’s path, follow the advice of local authorities. Stay safe.

When he was asked how Fiona compared to Dorian, a storm that struck the region around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2019, Blair said, “The scale of what we’re dealing with, I think it’s unprecedented,”.

“There is going to be what I believe will likely be several months work in restoring some of the critical infrastructure -buildings and homes, rooftops that have been blown off community centers and schools.” he adds.

My team and I remain in contact with Chiefs whose communities have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona. ISC is engaged with emergency operations centres to ensure First Nations receive the support they need. Please follow local safety updates and directions. https://t.co/wi5nnK1146 — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) September 24, 2022