Kouga Municipality has found itself grappling with the aftermath of severe storm surges that wreaked havoc over the weekend, causing extensive damage to critical infrastructure. As a result of these adverse conditions, several immediate measures have been taken to address the consequences.

One significant impact of the storm has been the closure of the Seekoei Causeway in Jeffrey’s Bay to allow for essential repairs to take place. This temporary closure is a necessary step in ensuring that the causeway is safe for public use once again.

In addition to the closure of the Seekoei Causeway, various other forms of damage have been reported across the municipality. This includes damage to roads, walkways, the Krom River Pump, and a substation. Lifeguard towers in St Francis Bay have also suffered damage, as well as the Aston Bay community hall and parking area.

Local authorities have made a plea to residents to exercise caution during this time and to fully comply with the closure of the Seekoei Causeway. It is essential for residents to prioritize their safety and avoid taking unnecessary risks, particularly in areas that have sustained storm-related damages.

As the municipality works tirelessly to assess the full extent of the damages incurred, an application for additional emergency funding has been initiated. The total cost of the repairs and restoration efforts is yet to be determined, but it is clear that the impacts of the storm have been significant.

Kouga Municipality remains committed to swiftly addressing these issues and restoring normalcy to the affected areas.

