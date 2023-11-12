Stolen goods en-route to Mozambique recovered by Border control

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Border Guards have arrested two Mozambican nationals at the Kosi Bay port of entry, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

They were found in possession of 52 eThekwini Municipality street lights.

The two were arrested after their car was stopped by the BMA Border Guards for a routine search. Boarder Management Authorits says the recovered items amount to an estimated R1.9 million.

Acting Border Management Authority Regional Commander for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, Dr Edison Machedi says the stolen items were handed over to Emanguzi Police Station.

“Upon inspection then they discovered that the items were actually state property because they were clearly labelled as eThekwini property. Upon that stage there was members of the Hawks in the vicinity then they informed the Hawks and the matter was then escalated up to a level where a case was opened with Manguzi South African Police Services Station.”

BMA arrests two Mozambican nationals in northern KZN: David Chilembe weighs in: