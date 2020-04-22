President Cyril Ramaphosa says while the lockdown has had devastating effects on the country's economy, its nothing compared to the catastrophic impact the coronavirus would have had - if it was allowed to go unchecked.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has critisized government’s economic stimulus plan, saying it disregards health professionals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced relief packages that will see social grant recipients and the unemployed receive monthly stipends for the next six months.

The plan also includes tax relief for businesses.

Denosa president, Simon Hlungwani says president Ramaphosa seems to have disregard for the fact that civil servants will not be getting their annual wage increase this year.

“It is disheartening to feel like you have been forgotten yet you are in a war as a foot soldier that is fighting this pandemic.”

”Health workers were told that they would not get an increase this year coupled with the nurses and many others.”

”[Our members] who use public transport they find it difficult to get to work as we speak and we also know that there is no danger allowance that is provided to health care workers who are working with coronavirus patients.”

The video below, looks at the economic and social stimulus package which aims to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus