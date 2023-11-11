West Rand mining community in shock after worker stabbed to death

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

[WARNING: The following story contains graphic descriptions which may upset readers, including children]

Colleagues and neighbours have been left in disbelief after a Sibanye Stillwater mine employee was brutally stabbed to death.

The man was stabbed by another employee outside the Leseding Hostel in Carltonville on Gauteng’s West Rand.

The suspect then took a selfie next to the bloodied corpse which found its way to social media.

In shock and disbelief, the Stillwater Sibanye mining community has been left reeling following the gruesome death of one of their own.

The deceased has been described as a quiet, sweet man who greeted and interacted with everyone he came across.

Some neighbours could not hold back their tears and they say they can’t erase visuals of the gruesome attack that have been circulating on social media.

There are a number of rumours about why the two employees fought, however, they all say no one could ever have predicted the fatal end.