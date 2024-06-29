‘Stigma on emotions, mental health raises Men’s suicide rates’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The societal expectation of suppressing emotions and avoiding discussing mental health issues can negatively impact the mental health of men, potentially resulting in elevated suicide rates.

In order to effectively address this issue, Ligwalagwala FM recently hosted an event aimed at facilitating an open dialogue about mental health, among others.

The radio station’s senior producer Siphiwe Mnisi says the initiative holds significant relevance due to the distinctive health issues men encounter.

”We want to allow men to express themselves without failure, without any fear, so we want them to get together to network, to assist, to support each other to discuss men’s issues. Research has proven that most of the challenges and problems we have in our communities, society and our families. Men are always involved so we want them to come here and express themselves hence we call the event Phefumula Ndvodza,” he says.

Men, who attended the dialogue, expressed delight about being part of the initiative.

“I saw it fit for me to meet with other men because as men we usually face challenges that we feel are too much for us and we are unable to handle them. I came here to learn from other men on what do when you have financial and family problems,” says one attendee.

Another adds, “I’m glad today that I am here at Kayalami Hotel to meet with other men because I can be able to ask certain questions whereby I didn’t get some answers so this program will bring more knowledge on how I can handle my family and on how I can treat young boys just to make sure I give them knowledge on how to treat themselves and their families.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SANCA) says men often resort to substance abuse when struggling with challenges.

SANCA’s Prevention Coordinator Sibusiso Mthembu says while most men struggle with addiction, there are ways to assist them and that the organisation has programmes that offer therapy for the men to deal with their challenges.

Men’s Mental Health Month | Focus on men’s access to mental healthcare