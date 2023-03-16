Some soccer enthusiasts in Polokwane, Limpopo, say there’s stiff competition for gaining automatic promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship to the DSTV Premier League this season.

Title contenders, Polokwane City FC and Casric Stars FC are level on 46 points and lie third and second on the table respectively.

Casric Stars FC defeated ten men Polokwane City FC by one goal to nil in a league encounter at Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

The log leaders Cape Town Spurs are topping by 47 points. Soccer fans say the remaining games will be like cup finals.

“Every game is very important as you see from one to three I think they are now qualifying for the playoffs but no one wants to play playoffs. They want straight promotion as Polokwane City, we think we are the one who is going to PSL, we lost the game but the referee was not on our side.”