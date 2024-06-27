Steve Biko Foundation scoffs at position jostling in GNU

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Steve Biko Foundation has expressed concern over talks on the formation of the seventh administration, leaning on positions instead of the agenda for South Africans.

This was revealed in a gathering of Foundations, named after eminent South Africans, aimed at paving a way forward towards the attainment of the deferred dream for the country, amid much uncertainty 30 years into democracy.

The civic society groups say the time is now, for all citizens to engage in defining a clear vision, and a unified programme that will inspire new national hope.

Decades ago on 26 June 1955, amid the intensifying struggle for freedom, the ANC saw it fit to formulate a clear statement for the future South Africa and invited the whole of the nation to heed its call.

This led to the birth of the Freedom Charter where the demands of the Congress of the People towards a constitutional reality, found expression.

Fast forward to today, 30-years into democracy, a similar call is being made to citizens to develop a common vision to bolster the country’s democracy, amid concerns about the critical state that the country finds itself in.

“South Africa is in a political crisis at this moment, for the first time in 30-years, the electorate have decided not to give any political party a majority vote. This has presented an opportunity for citizens, for communities and for everyone to review the past years and to focus on what’s going wrong and how that can be addressed. The results produced by the 2024 elections calls upon all of us to reflect on the South Africa we want for the future and our children,” says chairperson of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi,.

The Foundations believe that an urgent, inclusive citizen-led national intervention in the form of a dialogue is required to restore, what it terms, as the legitimacy, credibility and enhancement of the South African democratic project.

“It is time for every South African to take part in paving a new way forward. We call on all citizens to engage in defining a clear vision and establishing a unifying programme that inspires new national hope,” says executive trustee at the Steve Biko Foundation, Nkosinathi Biko.

This call comes during a period of uncertainty in the country, as the nation waits to see what the formation of seventh administration will look like. A process that has triggered concern from the Steve Biko Foundation.

“I can tell you from the perspective of the Steve Biko Foundation, it is of great concern that all of these discussions that are happening up to now are around power. There is no message that has landed yet in our view that there is concern about things beyond power,” Biko added.

It is the Foundations’ expectation that the National Dialogue will produce a national compact that is a collective guide to fulfilling the aspirations of the nation.

Video: National Dialogue – Concerns over the state of affairs in SA