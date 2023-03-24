The Eastern Cape Transport Department has sent a stern warning against blockading the province’s main roads amid protest actions, saying charges will be laid against those causing chaos to traffic.

SANTACO protests against revised scholar transport agreement:

Two major roads were brought to a standstill on Thursday, when taxi operators staged a protest over changes to the Department’s scholar transport agreement.

Taxi drivers used trucks to block the N2, between Mthatha and Kokstad.

The Department’s spokesperson Unathi Bhinqose adds, “We do not expect that the protest will continue today, given the fact that we have agreed to a meeting on Monday. However, we need to condemn the blocking of roads as it affects just about everyone. We are talking about some of the major arteries that are keeping our economy going. For that reason, we need to warn those who continue to do these things that sooner or later thy will face the full might of the law. Charges have been opened against the instigators for blocking public roads, so there will be repercussions for these actions.”

