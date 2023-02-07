The presiding officers of the national parliament have issued a stern warning to members of parliament who may try to disrupt the proceedings of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The presiding officers have warned they expected all MPs during the joint-sitting of the two houses to conduct themselves according to the rules of house.

“The quorum of the house should not be … there is no institution that is of the people. So that decorum arises from our conduct. The political protest is legitimate if and when is happening within the rules of the house, otherwise we are not doing what we want to … we are not doing what we want to demonstrate outside in managing our affairs. We will do it properly and fairly with respect,” Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli explains.

