Legal expert Lungelo Mokoena says that anyone who has been injured by a domesticated animal needs to prove that they were lawfully on the property where the attack took place.

A virtual seminar was held recently by legal experts and the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to address the concerns around pitbull attacks.

This follows the death of several people in recent weeks.

Mokoena explains the steps that need to be followed when making a claim against a pet owner: “Firstly, you need to show that the person from which you are claiming is an actual owner, you then need to show that harm was caused directly by the animal itself, you need to show that the animal acted contrary to what domesticated animals act like.”

Are strict regulations necessary for owning pit bulls as pets?

