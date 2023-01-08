African National Congress (ANC) president has unveiled the governing party’s immediate action plan to turn the country around.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8th Statement

He says in light of all the challenges facing the country, the ANC has adopted a six point plan to turn things around.

In furtherance of these imperatives and the resolutions of the 55th National Conference, the National Executive Committee declares 2023 as: THE YEAR OF DECISIVE ACTION TO ADVANCE THE PEOPLE’S INTERESTS AND RENEW OUR MOVEMENT#ANC111 pic.twitter.com/sREgoAYnfX — African National Congress #ANC111 (@MYANC) January 8, 2023

Speaking at the ANC’s 111 year birthday celebrations currently underway in Mangaung, Ramaphosa says deepening the Party’s renewal and ending load shedding is central to their plan for the year.

“We must return Eskoms generation capacity to optimum performance. This responsibility will be given to capable and qualified individuals. We must also tackle sabotage at ANC. We will also lead a campaign against illegal connections” @CyrilRamaphosa@MYANC#ANC111 #remonafela pic.twitter.com/50FFHxIjzY — ANC Free State (@ANCFS) January 8, 2023

Ramaphosa adds that they have reaffirmed the step aside rule to ensure the integrity of the ANC.

The rule has seen the Party’s crime accused, former Secretary General, Ace Magashule suspended.

The president says they have resolved to strengthen the Party’s National Disciplinary Committee and its Integrity Commission.

Bloemfontein | ANC celebrates 111th anniversary