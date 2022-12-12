Stellenbosch University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Teesside University in England to help South Africa with industrialisation using the hydrogen economy.

R12 million has been allocated towards establishing research expertise in the field.

Director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch, Professor Sampson Mampwheli, says the main focus is the production of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable energy resources such as solar and wind energy. Green hydrogen can then be used in energy-intensive industries like trucking or iron smelting.