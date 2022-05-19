A Stellenbosch University student has been arrested on allegations of rape.

The university says the alleged perpetrator has also been suspended from his residence pending an internal investigation into the matter.

University management says the victim is currently receiving support after opening a case of rape with the police.

This comes in the midst of a racial incident at the university after a white student allegedly urinated on the belongings of a black student.

The black student has laid charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property against the white student who is currently on suspension.

