Stellenbosch University residence association reject racism findings

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Wilgenhof Alumni Association at Stellenbosch University is calling on the institution to conduct a thorough investigation into the residence before acting on a report recommending its closure.

The Association says the report is flawed and the University Council should not use as the basis of its decision on the future of Wilgenhof.

The Rector has accepted the report and its recommendations are to be tabled in the Council meeting on Monday.

The report has found racist and abusive initiation practices for first year students at the residence.

The Association’s spokesperson, Jaco Rabie, says they reject the findings of the report.

“We have serious misgivings about the report that has been submitted to the Council. We are of the view that the report is factually incorrect on many matters and that it has accepted sensational news as fact. We believe that the Council cannot make an informed decision with a bad report in front of them.”

Incident at another residence

The university made headlines two years ago after the victim of an alleged racial incident, in which a white student urinated on his belongings, opened a criminal case of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and racism at the local police station.

The incident happened at the De Huis Marais residence.

Students at the university were calling for punitive measures to be taken against the perpetrator.

VIDEO: Racism victim at Stellenbosch University opens criminal case