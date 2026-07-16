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Mourners arrive for Jayden Adams’ memorial service in Stellenbosch

  • Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Masandawana
SABC News

The Stellenbosch Town Hall is filling up ahead of a private memorial service for Bafana Bafana star, Jayden Adams.

This is the first of two services being held on Thursday to honour the late soccer player.

He died in Cape Town over the weekend. The circumstances surrounding his death forms part of a police probe.

Adams’ memorial service has been organised by his club, Mamelodi Sundowns, together with the agency that represented him.

A large portrait of Adams greets mourners at the entrance to the hall, while a framed soccer jersey and flowers have been placed in front of the stage, in tribute.

Family members, close friends, teammates and invited guests are arriving to pay their respects as the football community prepares to celebrate Adams’ life and legacy.

VIDEO | Memorial services to be held for Jayden Adams

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