Stellenbosch community members pay tribute to Jayden Adams

Community members at Idas Valley in Stellenbosch have continued to pay tribute to Bafana Bafana star, Jayden Adams.

Adams body was found in a flat in the Bo-Kaap over the weekend after playing in the FIFA World Cup.

A community worker, Shanaaz Biscombe, who prepares lunches for children, says she’s saddened.

“I’m not a sports person, but when I heard the way these kids were talking about him, he’s a person that gave back to the community. I was actually crying, the way they talk about him. To see these kids, you can see where they came from and Jayden is also living there. Stellenbosch is proud of this player.”

Today, South African football mourn the loss of a talented player whose passion, dedication, and love for the beautiful game inspired many. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone affected by this devastating loss. May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/pwE6TpfkcK — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 11, 2026

VIDEO | Jayden Adams’ death under investigation