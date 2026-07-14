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Stellenbosch community members pay tribute to Jayden Adams

  • Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder , Jayden Adams
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Masandawana
Tando Ntunja

Community members at Idas Valley in Stellenbosch have continued to pay tribute to Bafana Bafana star, Jayden Adams.

Adams body was found in a flat in the Bo-Kaap over the weekend after playing in the FIFA World Cup.

A community worker, Shanaaz Biscombe, who prepares lunches for children, says she’s saddened.

“I’m not a sports person, but when I heard the way these kids were talking about him, he’s a person that gave back to the community. I was actually crying, the way they talk about him. To see these kids, you can see where they came from and Jayden is also living there. Stellenbosch is proud of this player.”

VIDEO | Jayden Adams’ death under investigation

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