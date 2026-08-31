Tembisa Hospital procurement fraud accused granted R200K bail

Tembisa Hospital procurement fraud accused, Stefan Joel Govindraju, has been granted R200 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The 37-year-old was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after returning from overseas.

In his bail application, Govindraju argued that he was not a flight risk, citing his family, business and financial ties to South Africa.

He also told the court that he voluntarily returned to the country despite being aware of the investigation.

The Hawks allege that certain Tembisa Hospital officials colluded with service providers in the procurement process.

It is alleged that the request for quotations system was manipulated to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

Investigators say transactions were kept below the R500 000 threshold to bypass formal tender processes.

The broader investigation involves allegations of fraud, corruption, forgery, contravention of the PFMA and money laundering.

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

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