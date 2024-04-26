Steenhuisen reiterates that load shedding will return after 29 May

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has warned South Africans not to be fooled by what he called load shedding manipulation.

The country has gone 30 days without load shedding. However, the DA leader says this is only due to the looming elections on the 29 May.

Steenhusien was speaking at Nkululeko House in Johannesburg on the eve of Freedom Day. The party has unveiled its economic policy, which it says will create two million jobs in the country over the next five years.

Steenhuisen says the governing African National Congress (ANC) has made promises that have gone unfulfilled.

“They’re burning billions of rands worth of diesel just to keep the lights on to create an impression to South Africans going into the last stretch of the election that everything is alright but everything is not alright because if you look at the available energy supply factor, it has not improved and that is the real measure about how much energy is going back in the economy. So, don’t be fooled by the manipulators again. The same manipulators who promise jobs in every election and then after the election, they don’t appear. The same manipulators who promise water and housing and all these opportunities, don’t be manipulated in this election because they are manipulating you to think that load shedding is a thing of the past while they are planning load shedding up to stage 16.”

“The fact that over 70 out of every 100 young people aged between 18 and 24, as well as 42 out of every 100 work seekers overall, cannot find a job to feed their families and build a better future, is the original sin of the incumbent ANC government,” – @jsteenhuisen pic.twitter.com/RDwTZI4cGg — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 26, 2024