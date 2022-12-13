DA leader John Steenhuisen says he hopes Parliament will vote to hold the President accountable later in Tuesday.

Steenhuisen says he hopes members of the governing ANC do not repeat past practices of shielding their leader from parliamentary accountability.

The National Assembly will vote this afternoon on whether to adopt the report of the Panel of Experts that found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office by not reporting the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo, in 2020.

All 400 members of Parliament are expected to be present when the National Assembly debates and considers the section 89 Panel Report.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined requests to allow today’s historic vote to be conducted by a secret ballot. Her decision came on the eve of the debate.

Parliament to debate Phala Phala Report today: