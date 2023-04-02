John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) for a second term in Midrand, Johannesburg. Steenhuisen was running against the former Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse.

Steenhuisen will lead the DA for the next three years and also play a pivotal role in taking the party to the 2024 General Elections.

“Yes! I will work with each and every one of you to lead the DA into national government in 2024!” – @jsteenhuisen #DAcongress2023 pic.twitter.com/IXZWM2QeOU — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2023

DA Federal Congress 2023 – Day 2:

Family thanked

Steenhuisen has thanked the more than two thousand delegates attending the DA Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, including the greater membership of the party, for trusting him to lead the party again.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Steenhuisen also acknowledge his family.

“To my family, my wife Terry, my beautiful daughters, Ashley, Carran and Olivia. Thank you for supporting me and uplifting me along every step of this journey. It is for your unending love that I found the courage to persevere even when the times get tough, thank you.”