Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leader, John Steenhuisen, says with more than 11 million unemployed people in the country, Workers’ Day should not be celebrated.

He was delivering the main address at the party’s May Day celebrations in Mitchells Plein on the Cape Flats.

The DA leader blamed the ruling party for allowing unemployment figures to rise above the 30% mark.

According to Steenhuysen the name of the public holiday should be changed.

“According to the expanded unemployment rate, over 11.7 million people now cannot find work in South Africa. So, while Workers’ Day is an international holiday celebrated the world over, this day needs a different name in South Africa. Because of the ANC’s legacy of destroying jobs, today should not be called Workers’ Day. In South Africa, today is Workless Day.”

Pledge

Steenhuisen says his party has created 8 out of every 10 jobs in the country over the past five years. The DA has been running the Western Cape for nearly a decade.

“I’d like to make a pledge to you today. If you re-elect the DA to govern this province with an outright majority on 29 May, we will not rest until every single person in the Western Cape who wants to work, can find a job! That is why the DA’s manifesto pledges to create 800 000 new jobs in the Western Cape over the next five years.”

Steenhuisen promises job opportunities in Western Cape post-elections:

