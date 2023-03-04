DA leader John Steenhuisen says he’s not expecting anything out of the ordinary from the reconfiguration of the Cabinet to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This as the country continues to be in the dark about what the Cabinet will look like and when the President will reveal the new makeup of government to the nation.

Steenhuisen on the expected Cabinet Reshuffle:

South Africans have been waiting with bated breath to see who will make it to the Cabinet including the new Minister of Electricity.

Steenhuisen says the likelihood is that, this will be a rotation of the old members of the Cabinet. He spoke to the media in Johannesburg during his launch for re-election as the DA leader at its upcoming congress next month.

“The ANC is sinking; they have run out of ideas. He’s got a very poor pull of people to pull from and I think you’re going to see the same people being moved around. So, I’m not expecting anything different from the Cabinet Reshuffle. I think what we’re going to look out for is the new project manager of electricity is going to be in the cabinet. And I think that’s going to be very interesting. Other than that, I think it’s going to be the same old faces from the same table making the same bad decisions.”