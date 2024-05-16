Steenhuisen laments public healthcare system amid NHI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has lamented the public healthcare system in the country.

He promises better healthcare should the DA be voted into power but says it would not be through the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI).

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday signed the NHI Bill into law. The move garnered criticism from some sectors with the DA promising legal action against the new Act.

Steenhuisen says the official opposition will improve conditions in healthcare centres.

“We’re going to bring healthcare much better healthcare than you’ve ever seen before. Not using the NHI but making sure that the hospitals are clean, that there are enough nurses and doctors and that when you go in, you get better and you don’t come out sick because of the way that our clinics and hospitals treat the people terrible. People get sent home, they’ve got big problems. The nurse says Nantsi Ama Panado. Panado is not going to help you, you need proper medicine, proper doctors, and proper attention.”

