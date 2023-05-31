Opposition parties have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of betraying the promises he made five years ago when he took office.

They say things have gotten progressively worse since he took office and accused him of lacking leadership.

They were taking part in the debate of the Presidency budget vote in the National Assembly.

DA leader John Steenhuisen described the President of being a political trickster who had fooled South Africans into believing that he would lead them to a better place.

“After four years of deceit, it is now time for some hard truth. The truth is that life in South Africa today is far worse for everyone than it was even during the lowest point of the Zuma years. The truth, Mr President, is that you fooled the people of South Africa into believing that you could lead our country to better days. But you are no leader. What you are, is a confidence trickster. A political swindler who milked your connections to become a billionaire and then left South Africa down and bleeding in the dirt once you were done with us.”

VIDEO | Presidency Budget Vote debate: