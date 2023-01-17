As temperatures rise, so does the temptation to consume sugary drinks or food that lack the nutrition the body needs to cope with extreme weather conditions.

Dietician Omy Naidoo says the human body perspires more when it’s hot, making it easier to suffer from dehydration.

This comes as a heatwave has been sweeping through parts of the country and temperatures reaching scorching levels.

However, through nutritional food, bodies are able to hydrate and cool.

Naidoo explains why it’s important to change or adjust the diet during hot conditions.

“We should be adapting our diet, aside from the obvious drinking more fluid. It would make sense also to consume foods that have a higher water content, just to help with dehydration and the heat.”