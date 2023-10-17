Stats SA says budget constraints affecting its mandate

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Statistics South Africa says further cuts to its ever-decreasing budget will have a severe negative impact on delivering its mandate. The entity appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), to discuss its unauthorised expenditure of more than R140-million, dating back to 2015.

SCOPA is busy conducting hearings into unauthorised expenditure for all government departments and entities.

Stats SA says they have stopped filing vacancies for the past five years due to budgetary constraints.

The deputy minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong says this has dire consequences.

“Unauthorised expenditure is mainly on compensation of employees, due to budget reductions by NT. Not mismanagement. These cuts meant warm bodies couldn’t be funded. Stopped filling positions for five years, which had negative impact on deliverables of an organisation,” says Morolong.