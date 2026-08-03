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State witness’s husband says he ordered alleged payments to stop

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula apprears in court.
  • Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula apprears in court.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SibahleMotha
Zara Groenewald

The husband of the state’s key witness in the corruption trial of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says he instructed his wife to stop making alleged illicit payments after learning about them.

Major General Noel Ndhlovu, a former deputy surgeon-general of the South African Defence Force (SANDF), testified in the High Court in Pretoria.

He says he became aware of the payments in 2017 but could not confirm whether they stopped.

His wife, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, alleges she paid Mapisa-Nqakula more than R2 million between 2016 and 2019.

The state alleges the payments were linked to defence contracts awarded to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s company, Umkhombe Marine.

Ndhlovu also testified that he was eyeing a senior position in the SANDF when he was suspended amid an investigation into his wife’s defence contracts.

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