Matlala trial: State witness pours cold water on Musa Kekana’s claims

A new state witness in the trial against Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others has told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that accused one, Musa Kekana, was transported from the scene of his arrest to his home in a Golf 7 police vehicle.

This is despite Kekana earlier saying that he was transported in the boot of a Toyota Fortuner.

Warrant Officer Johannes Phiri is testifying in the trial within a trial – where Kekana is fighting to have evidence obtained against him deemed inadmissible in court.

Kekana has accused police of acting rogue on the day of his arrest for the alleged murder of Armand Swart.

Kekana, Matlala and their three co-accused have been charged with conspiring and attempting to kill Matlala’s former partner Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe ‘Ferarri’ Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Speaking through an interpreter, Phiri was being led by state prosecutor Elize Le Roux.

Le Roux: “Did any of the suspects accompany you?”

Phiri: “Yes, Musa.”

Le Roux: “And where was Musa seated?”

Phiri: “I cannot recall the side he was seated on, but he was placed in the Golf 7 that belonged to Captain Sekhobela.”

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